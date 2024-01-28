Caleb Love scores a career-high 36 points as No. 9 Arizona beats Oregon 87-78

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Caleb Love scored a career-high 36 points, and No. 9 Arizona beat Oregon 87-78. Kylan Boswell added 14 points as the Wildcats bounced back after losing 83-80 at Oregon State on Thursday night. Keshad Johnson scored 12 points, and Oumar Ballo had 10 points and nine rebounds. Arizona, which had dropped three straight road games, moved into a tie with Oregon for the top spot in the Pac-12 standings. Love, a transfer from North Carolina, made five 3-pointers. Jermaine Couisnard scored 20 points for Oregon (14-6, 6-3),

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.