Caleb Love scores a career-high 36 points as No. 9 Arizona beats Oregon 87-78

By STEVE MIMS The Associated Press
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd talks to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thomas Boyd]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Caleb Love scored a career-high 36 points, and No. 9 Arizona beat Oregon 87-78. Kylan Boswell added 14 points as the Wildcats bounced back after losing 83-80 at Oregon State on Thursday night. Keshad Johnson scored 12 points, and Oumar Ballo had 10 points and nine rebounds. Arizona, which had dropped three straight road games, moved into a tie with Oregon for the top spot in the Pac-12 standings. Love, a transfer from North Carolina, made five 3-pointers. Jermaine Couisnard scored 20 points for Oregon (14-6, 6-3),

