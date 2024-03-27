Caleb Love leads Arizona into Sweet 16 with team-first approach

Arizona’s Caleb Love arrived from North Carolina with a bad reputation. Perception didn’t meet reality once Love put on a Wildcats uniform. The Wildcats are in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years under coach Tommy Lloyd, facing Clemson in Los Angeles on Thursday. Love has been a huge part of Arizona’s success. The 6-foot-4 guard leads the Wildcats with 18.1 points per game. He was named the Pac-12 player of the year and a third-team Associated Press All-American after leading Arizona to the Pac-12 regular-season title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.