Caleb Love leads Arizona into Sweet 16 with team-first approach

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) brings the ball up court during the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Dayton in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

Arizona’s Caleb Love arrived from North Carolina with a bad reputation. Perception didn’t meet reality once Love put on a Wildcats uniform. The Wildcats are in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years under coach Tommy Lloyd, facing Clemson in Los Angeles on Thursday. Love has been a huge part of Arizona’s success. The 6-foot-4 guard leads the Wildcats with 18.1 points per game. He was named the Pac-12 player of the year and a third-team Associated Press All-American after leading Arizona to the Pac-12 regular-season title.

