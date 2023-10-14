Caleb Griffin’s 43-yard field goal on the final play lifts Illinois over Maryland 27-24

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Caleb Griffin kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give Illinois its first Big Ten victory of the season, a 27-24 upset of Maryland. Luke Altmyer threw two touchdown passes and then guided the Illini (3-4, 1-3) into field goal range after Maryland’s Jack Howes tied it with a 48-yard kick with 1:31 remaining in regulation. After connecting on the winning field goal, Griffin took off running toward the other end of the field and slid on his stomach in celebration. Seth Coleman had three sacks for Illinois. Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns for the Terrapins

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.