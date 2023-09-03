Caleb Griffin kicks 29-yard FG in closing seconds to give Illinois 30-28 win over Toledo

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Griffin kicked a 29-yard field goal in the closing seconds, giving Illinois a 30-28 victory over Toledo in the season opener. Luke Altmyer threw for two touchdowns. Miles Scott returned an interception 48 yards for a score, and the Illini squeezed out the win in a back-and-forth game to start coach Bret Bielema’s third season. Illinois led 27-19 early in the fourth quarter after Scott’s interception return and touchdown passes from Altmyer to Pat Bryant on back-to-back possessions. Toledo’s Luke Pawlak kicked a 44-yarder that made it a five-point game with 9:38 remaining, and quarterback Dequan Finn put the Rockets on top with 2:59 remaining when he rolled to his right for a 1-yard touchdown that made it 28-27.

