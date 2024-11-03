Caldwell accounts for 3 TD to help Troy end skid, beat Coastal Carolina 38-24

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Matthew Caldwell accounted for three touchdowns, Damien Taylor ran for 190 yards and a TD and Troy beat Coastal Carolina 38-24 to snap a four-game losing streak. Gerald Green had 123 yards rushing on 18 carries. Troy (2-7, 1-4 Sun Belt Conference) won for the first time since it beat Florida A&M 34-12 on Sept. 21. Troy took the lead for good with an 11-play, 82-yard drive that took nearly 5 1/2 minutes off the clock and culminated when Caldwell threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Ross early in the second quarter. Ethan Vasko threw a touchdown pass to Jameson Tucker and added a TD run for Coastal Carolina. Tucker finished with six receptions for 106 yards.

