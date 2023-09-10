Caldran to Floyd TD with 14 seconds left lift Gardner-Webb over Elon 34-27

Matthew Caldran dumped a short pass that Ephraim Floyd turned into an 11-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left and Gardner-Webb defeated Elon 34-27. Caldwell’s second touchdown pass capped a quick nine-play, 69-yard drive, which came after Elon tied the game with 1:25 to play. Brandon Tyson recovered a fumble near midfield to give the Phoenix the ball with 2:30 to play. Elon went 45 yards in eight plays, the last 3 on Matthew Downing’s second TD pass to Jamarien Dalton in the final four minutes. But the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-1) wouldn’t be denied. Running back Narii Gaither turned a short pass into a 23-yard gain and he had three runs for another 23 to help set up the winning play.

