Cal uses late regulation rally to earn overtime win over Washington State 81-75

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaylon Tyson tied a career-high with 30 points and Fardaws Aimaq scored 18 points and California led for the duration of overtime to beat Washington State 81-75 in overtime. Jalen Celestine’s 3-pointer gave Cal a 71-68 lead in the extra session and the Bears stayed ahead from there. Andrej Jakimovski led Washington State with 20 points. Myles Rice of the Cougars buried a 3-pointer following a head fake on a defender as time expired to knot the game at 68 to force overtime.

