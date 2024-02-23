Cal ties program record with 16 3-pointers, rallies to hand Oregon State its 7th straight loss 81-73

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and California tied a program-record with 16 3-pointers in rallying to beat Oregon State 81-73 on Thursday night. Aside from Aimaq’s 18th double-double this season, Jalen Cone hit five 3-pointers and scored all 17 of his points in the second half when Cal outscored Oregon State by 17. Jalen Celestine scored 12 of his 15 points after halftime. The Bears made 16 of 33 from the arc. Jordan Pope scored 23 points, Tyler Bilodeau had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Dexter Akanno 15 points for the Beavers, who lost their seventh straight game despite leading for over 32 minutes.

