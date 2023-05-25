Cal teammates Du, Zheng win US Amateur Four-Ball title

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Cal teammates Aaron Du and Sampson missed out on the NCAA championship by three shots. A week later, they are the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship winners. They will be seniors next year for the Golden Bears. They defeated Drew Kittleson and Drew Stoltz 2 and 1 on the Cassique course at Kiawah Island. The Cal teammates made three birdies on the back nine that allowed them to seize control and win on the 17th hole. Kittleson and Stoltz lost in the championship match for the second straight year.

