Cal State Northridge ends 11-year Pac-12 drought smacking UCLA 76-72

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dionte Bostick scored 18 points and De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 17 points and Cal State Northridge ended an 11-year losing streak against the Pac-12 Conference stunning UCLA 76-72. The loss ended UCLA’s 29-game-home winning streak. Bostick made a pair of foul shots with 16:34 left to give CSUN its largest lead at 47-29. UCLA marched back and closed within 57-56 nine minutes later on a layup by Mack with 7:48 to go but never got closer. Reserve UCLA freshman Sebastian Mack scored a career-high 27 points.

