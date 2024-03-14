Cal State Northridge edges UC Santa Barbara 87-84 in OT in Big West tourney

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Keonte Jones had 24 points and De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored four of his 23 in overtime as No. 7 seed Cal State Northridge beat sixth-seeded UC Santa Barbara 87-84 to close out the first round of the Big West Conference Tournament. Cal State Northridge advances to play No. 3 seed Hawaii on Thursday.

