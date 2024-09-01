Cal starts slow, rallies to top UC Davis for a 12th straight time, posting a 31-13 win

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The California Golden Bears opened their inaugural ACC season with a home win over UC Davis 31-13 to improve to 12-0 all-time against the Aggies and remain undefeated in Big-Sky matchups. The Bears eked out a win over a clean, controlled UC Davis squad behind quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s 158-yard game. The Bears are 34-0 all time against Big Sky opponents.

