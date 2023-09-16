Cal stakes Idaho to 17-0 lead, rallies to avoid upset at home, 31-17

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Sam Jackson V scampered for a 27-yard touchdown to give California its first lead early in the second half as the Golden Bears rebounded from a sluggish start to beat Idaho 31-17, avoiding what would have been their first defeat to an FCS opponent. Cal fell behind 17-0 early but rallied with 31 straight points, dominating the second half behind a strong run game and a defense that pitched a shutout after halftime. Cal finished with 256 rushing yards to Idaho’s 108.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.