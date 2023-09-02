Cal rolls past North Texas 58-21 a day after getting word of switch to ACC from Pac-12

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jaydn Ott rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns, Isaiah Ifanse scored three times and California beat North Texas 58-21 a day after the Golden Bears agreed to join the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal was playing about 40 miles from SMU. The Dallas school is another ACC newcomer along with longtime Bay Area and Pac-12 rival Stanford. Stone Earle had three TD passes but was intercepted twice in the debut of North Texas coach Eric Morris. It was the first game for the Mean Green as members of the American Athletic Conference.

