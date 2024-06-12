Cal Raleigh drives in go-ahead run in 7th as Mariners beat White Sox 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners earned a 4-3 comeback win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

It was the second consecutive night that Raleigh drove in the winning run, after he hit a walk-off grand slam against Chicago on Monday.

Mariners starter Jhonathan Díaz surrendered four singles in the top of the second inning, including a bases-loaded hit by Martin Maldonado. Prior to his RBI single, Maldonado was 0 for 35 dating to May 11, and 1 for 46 over his past 15 games.

The Mariners tied it in the bottom of the second with consecutive doubles from Luke Raley and Mitch Garver. Andrew Vaughn and Paul DeJong hit back-to-back homers in the third to put Chicago up 3-1.

The Mariners pulled within one on Raleigh’s third-inning RBI double against Drew Thorpe, who allowed just three hits and two runs (one earned) over five innings in his major league debut.

But the Mariners got to the Chicago bullpen, as Josh Rojas drew a two-out walk and Julio Rodríguez reached on an infield single in the seventh against reliever John Brebbia (0-4), before Raleigh came through with his second double of the game.

Díaz, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday to start in place of right-hander Bryan Woo, gave up three earned runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Trent Thornton (2-1) went 1 2/3 innings for the win, and Ryne Stanek pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

The loss dropped Chicago to an MLB-worst 17-51.

ROSTER MOVES

WHITE SOX: Chicago recalled Thorpe from Double-A Birmingham and optioned LHP Sammy Peralta to Triple-A Charlotte.

MARINERS: Seattle recalled Díaz and RHP Eduard Bazardo from Triple-A Tacoma and designated RHP Matt Bowman and LHP Kirby Snead for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Woo was scratched from his scheduled start and had an MRI on his right arm … The White Sox transferred RHP Dominic Leon (elbow) to the 60-day IL … White Sox outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Tommy Pham took at-bats Monday on rehab stints, and should be available later this week.

UP NEXT

White Sox rookie RHP Jonathan Cannon (0-1, 5.94 ERA) will pitch Wednesday against Mariners’ righty Bryce Miller (5-5, 3.81 ERA).

