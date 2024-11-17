Cal Poly rides Akins’ arm and Serna’s foot en route to 26-23 win over Sacramento State

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Akins threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns and Noah Serna made all four of his field goal attempts including the game winner and Cal Poly beat Sacramento State 26-23. Serna’s 38-yard field goal with 5:07 left in the game broke a 23-all tie. His 29-yarder with 55 seconds left in the third quarter tied it at 23. Carson Conklin threw a 10-yard touchdown to Anderson Glover with 6:29 left in the third to give the Hornets their last lead of the game at 23-20.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.