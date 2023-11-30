Cal Poly Humboldt’s Janikowski, Reedley College’s Pink receive CalHOPE Courage Award

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Soccer player Megan Janikowski of Cal Poly Humboldt and Jamel Pink of the Reedley College football team have earned the CalHOPE Courage Award for November for overcoming personal adversity. Janikowski worked through the loss of her mother to cancer and Pink persevered through the death of a brother and then an injury. The CalHOPE Courage Award is presented by College Sports Communicators and CalHOPE, a crisis support resource for communities operated by the California Department of Health Care Services. The award recognizes student-athletes at California colleges and universities who have overcome stress, anxiety and mental trauma.

