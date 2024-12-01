Cal Poly hits 8 3s in second half, beats Stanford 97-90 for its first win over Cardinal since 1977

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Owen Koonce scored 30 points, Isaac Jessup scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half and Cal Poly rallied late to beat Stanford 97-90. Jessup hit consecutive 3-pointers during a 10-2 surge to give Cal Poly its first lead since the opening minutes of the game, 79-78, with 4:58 remaining. Later, Jarred Hyder’s 3-pointer to sparked a 7-0 spurt to help the Mustangs pull away. Maxime Raynaud scored 21 points for Stanford (6-2). Cal Poly snapped an eight game losing streak against Stanford and beat the Cardinal for the first time since Nov. 27, 1977.

