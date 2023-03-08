Cal Poly ends 18-game skid thumping Long Beach St. in opener

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Brantly Stevenson scored 28 points and Cal Poly erupted in the second half and went on to beat Long Beach State 88-68 in an opening-round contest in the Big West Conference Tournament. Long Beach State led 40-35 at halftime before Cal Poly unleashed a 53-point second half and cruised to the win. AJ George scored 14 for the Beach.

