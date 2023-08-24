Cal names Sam Jackson V starting quarterback

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — TCU transfer Sam Jackson V will open the season as the starting quarterback for California. Coach Justin Wilcox says that Jackson won the training camp competition with Ben Finley and Fernando Mendoza and will start the season opener at North Texas on Sept. 2. Wilcox says Jackson separated himself recently and brings a dual-threat ability as a runner and passer for the Golden Bears. Jackson left TCU in January after getting only a handful of snaps to transfer to Cal.

