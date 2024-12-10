Cal hires former Auburn, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as offensive coordinator

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California has hired former Auburn and Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin as its new offensive coordinator. Coach Justin Wilcox announced Tuesday that Harsin would take over the offense and coach the quarterbacks as the Golden Bears seek more production. Wilcox and Harsin worked together at Boise State as assistants with Wilcox running the defense and Harsin the offense from 2006-09 when the Broncos went 49-4.

