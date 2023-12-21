Cal has 26-point lead erased before beating UC San Diego 71-67

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Cone scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and Cal had a 26-point lead erased before beating UC San Diego 71-67. Cal and UC San Diego met for the third consecutive season, with the Tritons winning the past two matchups. Aimaq threw down an alley-oop dunk, off a nice pass by Jaylon Tyson, to give Cal a 65-61 lead. Emmanuel Tshimanga made two free throws for UCSD, but Jalen Celestine answered with a 3-pointer for a five-point lead. Tshimanga made two more free throws and Cal turned it over, leading to Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ layup to get UCSD within 68-67 with 22 seconds left. Keonte Kennedy hit two free throws for Cal for a 70-67 lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.