Cal freshman Jaivian Thomas carted off the field after injury at Autzen Stadium

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — California freshman running back Jaivian Thomas was carted off the filed in the third quarter of the Golden Bears’ game against No. 6 Oregon on Saturday. The nature and extent of his injury was not immediately known. The Bears were threatening on the Oregon 5 with 4:05 to go in the quarter. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza handed off to Thomas, who fumbled and was hit on the play. Thomas, a freshman who ran for a touchdown this season against Oregon State, lay motionless on the field for several minutes. Both teams gathered around as trainers attended to the Oakland, California, native, who was put on a stretcher before being loaded onto a cart. He appeared to be speaking as he was taken off the field.

