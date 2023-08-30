Cal defensive lineman Brett Johnson prepares for first game in more than 1,000 days

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - California nose tackle Brett Johnson, right, celebrates a sack with linebacker Cameron Goode during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. When California opens the season at North Texas on Saturday, Golden Bears defensive lineman Brett Johnson may need a minute to soak in the moment. After missing two full seasons to deal with grueling injuries, Johnson is set to play a game for the first time in 1,001 days since a win over Oregon in an empty stadium on Dec. 5, 2020.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Golden Bears defensive lineman Brett Johnson may need a minute to soak in the occasion when California opens the season at North Texas on Saturday . After missing two full seasons to deal with grueling injuries, Johnson is set to play a game for the first time in 1,001 days since a win over Oregon in an empty stadium on Dec. 5, 2020. Cal didn’t play again in that pandemic-shortened season and Johnson then dealt with bad luck and injuries for more than two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.