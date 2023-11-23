Cal coach says son of Afghan refugee Fardaws Aimaq was called ‘a terrorist’ by a heckling fan

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California basketball coach Mark Madsen says Fardaws Aimaq was called “a terrorist” by a heckling fan after a game against UTEP this week in the SoCal Challenge. Aimaq’s parents are Afghan refugees. Maden says Aimaq was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan on Monday. Aimaq went into the bleachers to confront the heckling fan, hovering over him and pointing a finger at his face. The exchange lasted about 10 seconds after the loss to UTEP in San Juan Capistrano, California.

