Cal breaks game open in second half, beats Cal Poly 91-73

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 18 points, Andrej Stojakovic added 15 and California erased Cal Poly’s early double-digit lead, going on to a 91-73 victory on Tuesday night. Blacksher hit four 3-pointers and the Golden Bears went 11 of 26 from the arc in improving to 2-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season they opened with four wins. Rytis Petraitis scored 13 points off the bench and BJ Omot had 10. Lee Dort grabbed 11 rebounds to go with eight points. Issac Jessup hit 5 of 9 3-point attempts and finished with 20 points to lead Cal Poly before fouling out. Owen Koonce added 11 points.

