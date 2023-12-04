Cal beats UCLA 13-11 to win third straight men’s water polo title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Casabella netted five goals, Roberto Valera scored four times and California won its third straight men’s water polo championship with a 13-9 victory over UCLA. It was the 17th championship for the Golden Bears and the sixth for coach Kirk Everist. Cal did not beat the top-seeded Bruins (26-3) this season until it mattered most. Three of Cal’s five losses this season were to UCLA.

