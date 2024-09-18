Cal and Stanford get ready for their first of many cross-country ACC trips

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cross-country road trips aren’t a new thing for California coach Justin Wilcox. The trips will just become much more common for Cal and Bay Area rival Stanford now that the two schools are in their first season in the ACC, where the rest of the schools are on the other side of the country. The Cardinal will play their first ACC game on Friday night at Syracuse, while the Bears play the following day at Florida State. Wilcox said his team has the process down to a routine after winning at Auburn in a nonconference game two weeks ago.

