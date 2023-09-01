Cal and Stanford believe move to ACC was needed for survival

The move by Stanford and California to the Atlantic Coast Conference was one born out of a survival instinct not convenience. After watching seven fellow Pac-12 schools follow conference flagships Southern California and UCLA to new homes last month, the success-rich programs at Stanford and Cal had no viable options left other than joining a conference based on the other side of the continent. The Bay Area schools felt the invitation to the ACC was the best financially and the only way to allow its nonrevenue Olympic sports to compete at the highest level.

