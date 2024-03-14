Cajuste’s last-second 3-pointer lifts Stephen F. Austin over Abilene Christian 60-57 in WAC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — AJ Cajuste buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally No. 6 seed Stephen F. Austin to a 60-57 victory over seventh-seeded Abilene Christian. Cajuste’s game-winning shot came after Hunter Jack Madden hit two free throws for Abilene Christian with 13 seconds left to knot the score. The Lumberjacks move on to play No. 3 seed UT Arlington on Thursday.

