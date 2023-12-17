Caitlin Clark’s 38 points leads No. 4 Iowa over Cleveland State 104-75

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 38 points and reached No. 9 on the all-time scoring list as No. 4 Iowa beat Cleveland State 104-75 on Saturday in the nightcap of a men’s-women’s doubleheader at Wells Fargo Arena.

Hannah Stuelke contributed 17 points for the Hawkeyes (11-1) and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The loss snapped Cleveland State’s nine-game winning streak. Mickayla Perdue led the Vikings (9-2) with 24 points.

Clark’s third 3-pointer ignited a 9-0 run by Iowa, helping the Hawkeyes build a 22-11 lead.

Stuelke came off the bench and gave Iowa balance, establishing an offensive presence in the post and scoring 13 points in the first half.

A layup and 3-pointer by Clark extended the Hawkeyes’ margin to 51-31 with 2:22 left in the second half.

With a basket in the third quarter, Clark moved past former Iowa State player Ashley Joens for No. 9 on the all-time scoring list. Joens finished her college career last season with 3,060 points. Clark’s career total is now 3,079.

Clark hit 13 of 21 shots, including 9 of 16 from 3-point range.

Iowa made just two of its first 12 shots, but still held a 13-11 advantage due to its rebounding and ability to draw fouls.

The Hawkeyes went on to hit 26 of their first 28 free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa entered Saturday averaging 88.6 points per game and has now scored 100 or more four times this season. Cleveland State continues to adjust to the absence of leading scorer Destiny Leo, who has not played since Nov. 25 due to an unspecified leg injury. Leo was averaging 20.7 points and was last season’s Horizon League player of the year.

PACKING THE PLACE

The Iowa women were making a rare appearance in Des Moines, about 90 minutes from campus, as part of a men’s and women’s Hawkeye Showcase. It was also a homecoming for Iowa star Clark, a top draw in college basketball and the primary reason Wells Fargo Arena was filled to capacity.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Loyola of Chicago on Thursday.

Cleveland State plays Southern Mississippi on Wednesday at Fort Meyers, Florida.

