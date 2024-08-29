Caitlin Clark sets WNBA rookie record for 3s as Fever beat Sun and snap 11-game skid in series

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points, Caitlin Clark had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 84-80 to snap an 11-game losing streak in the series. It was Indiana’s first win against Connecticut since July 3, 2021. Clark set a WNBA rookie record for made 3-pointers, passing Rhyne Howard’s 85 in 2022, with a triple in the first quarter. Clark added two more 3-pointers before finishing 3 of 12, giving her 88 on the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.