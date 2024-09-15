Caitlin Clark scores career-high 35, Kelsey Mitchell adds 30 as Fever beat Wings 110-109

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 35 points with eight assists, Kelsey Mitchell added 30 points and the duo combined to hit 12 of Indiana’s 16 3-pointers to help the Fever beat the Dallas Wings 110-109. Clark, whose 329 assists are a single-season WNBA record, has a rookie-record 761 points this season, breaking the mark of 744 set by Seimone Augustus in 2006. Indiana clinched the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and will play the third-seeded Connecticut Sun in the first round. Indiana tied its franchise record for single-game scoring and tied its season high for made 3s. Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally scored 27 points apiece for the Wings and Natasha Howard added 26 points and 10 rebounds.

