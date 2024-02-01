Caitlin Clark scores 35 points as No. 3 Iowa pounds Northwestern 110-74

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Iowa star Caitlin Clark moved into second on the NCAA women’s basketball career scoring list on Wednesday night, finishing with 35 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the No. 3 Hawkeyes’ 110-74 victory over Northwestern.

Cheered on by a sellout crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena filled with Iowa colors and dotted with Clark shirts, the senior guard went 11 for 22 from the field and 10 for 10 at the free-throw line. It was her 13th game this season with at least 30 points.

Hannah Stuelke had 17 points and nine rebounds for Iowa (20-2, 9-1 Big Ten), which earned its second straight win since a 100-92 overtime loss at Ohio State on Jan. 21. Kate Martin added 16 points.

Northwestern (7-14, 2-8) lost its fifth straight game. Melannie Daley scored 19 points for the Wildcats, and Hailey Weaver finished with 13.

Clark passed Missouri State’s Jackie Stiles for third on the NCAA list when she made a 3-pointer with 2:04 left in the first quarter. She moved ahead of Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell when she converted a layup with 4:58 left in the first half, making her the career scoring leader for the Big Ten.

Clark finished the night with 3,424 points, departing to a big ovation with 4:23 remaining. Next up is Kelsey Plum, who starred at Washington from 2013-17 and tops the women’s scoring list with 3,527 points.

While Clark moved closer to Plum’s record, it was her passing ability that sparked the Hawkeyes in the runaway win. She made a nice pass ahead to Stuelke for a fast-break layup in the second quarter, and she found Sydney Affolter for a backdoor layup in the third.

