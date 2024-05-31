Caitlin Clark scores 20 points, but Jewell Loyd gets 22 to lead Storm over Fever 103-88

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points and had nine assists while playing nearly the entire game but the Indiana Fever continued to struggle in a 103-88 loss to the Seattle Storm. Jewell Loyd had 22 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 18 points and nine assists as the Storm (5-3) scored a season high in points to improve to 5-3. Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 for the Storm. Fever forward NaLyssa Smith scored 15 of her team-high 23 points in the first half but as Indiana fell to 1-8. The Storm ripped off a 10-0 run in the first quarter and never trailed after that.

