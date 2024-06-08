Caitlin Clark says no apology is needed from Chennedy Carter for her flagrant foul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Caitlin Clark was asked before her game at Washington whether she thinks Chennedy Carter owes her a public apology. The rookie standout dismissed the idea. Clark says basketball is competitive and isn’t going to be nice all the time. She says Carter is having a tremendous season so far. Clark then took the court and made a career-high seven 3-pointers in the Indiana Fever’s 85-83 win over the Mystics. She equaled her career high with 30 points. Carter plays for the Chicago Sky. She knocked Clark to the floor prior an inbounds pass in a game last weekend.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.