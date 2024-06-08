Caitlin Clark says no apology is needed from Chennedy Carter for her flagrant foul

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
FILE - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes the ball from under the basket while being defended by Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) and center Mercedes Russell (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug McSchooler]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Caitlin Clark was asked before her game at Washington whether she thinks Chennedy Carter owes her a public apology. The rookie standout dismissed the idea. Clark says basketball is competitive and isn’t going to be nice all the time. She says Carter is having a tremendous season so far. Clark then took the court and made a career-high seven 3-pointers in the Indiana Fever’s 85-83 win over the Mystics. She equaled her career high with 30 points. Carter plays for the Chicago Sky. She knocked Clark to the floor prior an inbounds pass in a game last weekend.

