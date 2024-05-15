Caitlin Clark finishes with 20 points and 10 turnovers as Fever fall to Connecticut in WNBA opener

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) scores her first basket against the Connecticut Sun during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Caitlin Clark struggled early in her WNBA debut before finishing with 20 points as the Indiana Fever fell to the Connecticut Sun 92-71 on Tuesday night. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for the 12th triple-double of her career. DeWanna Bonner added 20 points and DiJonai Carrington had 16 points. She also was a major reason for Clark’s early offensive struggles, hounding the guard.

