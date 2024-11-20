Caicedo stars for Real Madrid and Popp scores hat trick for Wolfsburg in Women’s Champions League

Teenage star Linda Caicedo’s twisting dribbles tormented the Twente defense and all but sealed Real Madrid’s place in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League. The Colombian standout at the 2023 World Cup scored in first-half stoppage time and set up Signe Bruun in the 71st minute to rally Madrid for a 3-2 win. Madrid’s place in the knockout stage could be confirmed later if Group B leader Chelsea avoids defeat against last-place Celtic. Germany great Alexandra Popp scored a hat trick and had two assists in Wolfsburg’s 5-0 win against overmatched Galatasaray. Later, Group A leader Lyon hosted second-place Roma.

