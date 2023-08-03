Caicedo comes through but fails to shine as Colombia loses to Morocco at the Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Linda Caicedo played the entirety of Colombia’s 1-0 loss against Morocco in the Women’s World Cup to allay concerns about the Real Madrid star’s health. Not that there weren’t some concerning moments in the game at Perth Rectangular Stadium and the 18-year-old forward looked well below her best. Caicedo went down in pain in the first half when Nouhaila Benzina caught the top of her foot during one challenge. And she appeared to twist her ankle at the end of a run in the second half. But there was no repeat of the fatigue and exhaustion that had sparked fears over her health.

