Caicedo close to joining Chelsea as Ward-Prowse moves to West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Central midfielders continue to be in big demand in the Premier League. Moises Caicedo looks increasingly like to join Chelsea and not Liverpool for a record fee for a British club. James Ward-Prowse has sealed his immediate return to England’s top division by ending a 20-year association with relegated Southampton to join West Ham. West Ham is using the money the club received for selling midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for a reported $138 million last month. Ward-Prowse is costing $38 million while Mexico international Edson Alvarez joined from Ajax for $41.9 million last week. Caicedo is reportedly close to moving to Chelsea from Brighton for $145 million.

