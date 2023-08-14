Caicedo close to joining Chelsea as Ward-Prowse moves to West Ham

By The Associated Press
Brighton's Moisés Caicedo (25) kneels after the team's Premier League Summer Series soccer match against Brentford, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

LONDON (AP) — Central midfielders continue to be in big demand in the Premier League. Moises Caicedo looks increasingly like to join Chelsea and not Liverpool for a record fee for a British club. James Ward-Prowse has sealed his immediate return to England’s top division by ending a 20-year association with relegated Southampton to join West Ham. West Ham is using the money the club received for selling midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for a reported $138 million last month. Ward-Prowse is costing $38 million while Mexico international Edson Alvarez joined from Ajax for $41.9 million last week. Caicedo is reportedly close to moving to Chelsea from Brighton for $145 million.

