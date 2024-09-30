Cagliari off the bottom of Serie A after win at Parma

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Cagliari has its first win in Serie A. The Sardinian club had to keep coming back to win 3-2 after home side Parma twice cancelled out its advantage on Monday. Roberto Piccoli fired home the winner in the 87th minute to lift Cagliari off the foot of the table and into 16th place, one place behind Parma. Both teams have five points from six games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.