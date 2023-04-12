Cagliari makes Italy’s list of 10 cities for Euro 2032 bid

ROME (AP) — The Sardinian city of Cagliari has edged out Sicilian capital Palermo on the Italian soccer federation’s list of 10 proposed host cities for the 2032 European Championship. The federation submitted its formal dossier to UEFA on Wednesday with Milan, Turin, Verona, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples, Bari and Cagliari as the proposed host cities. Palermo was listed as an alternate city as the federation preferred to include only one island city to make logistics easier. UEFA will decide the 2032 host on Oct. 10 with Turkey the only other candidate.

