Caglianone’s 32nd HR helps Florida beat host Tigers 10-7 at Clemson Super Regional

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jac Caglianone hit his 32nd home run of the season to spark Florida’s seven-run fifth inning and the Gators beat Clemson 10-7 to win Game 1 of the best-of-three Clemson Super Regional. Florida can clinch a berth in the College World Series with a win in Game 2. Caglianone hit an 0-1 pitch over the wall in left for a three-run home run to give the Gators the lead for good before Michael Robertson’s RBI single capped the explosion and made it 9-4 in the top of the fifth. Tyler Shelnut hit a solo homer for Florida. Alden Mathes finished 3 for 5 with two runs for the Tigers.

