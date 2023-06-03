Caglianone, Rivera carry Florida past Florida A&M, 3-0 in NCAA Gainesville regional opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Rivera hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Florida needed to throw out two runners at the plate in the ninth inning to preserve a 3-0 win over Florida A&M in a a first-round game of the NCAA Gainesville Regional. The Gators advance to face Texas Tech on Saturday. Florida A&M takes on Connecticut in an elimination game.

