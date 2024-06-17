Caglianone makes up for short outing with record HR in Florida’s 5-4 CWS win over NC State

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two-way star Jac Caglianone broke the Florida single-season home run record to give his school the lead an inning after he struggled on the mound and got pulled, and the Gators eliminated North Carolina State from the College World Series with a 5-4 victory. Florida moved to another elimination game Tuesday. NC State went 0-2 in the CWS for the first time in four all-time appearances. Caglianone labored through a 33-pitch first inning but limited the Wolfpack to one run. His three-run homer in the second inning gave the Gators the lead for good.

