Caglianone hits two home runs, drives in five to lead Florida past UConn 8-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jac Caglianone hit two home runs, driving in five runs, and Florida defeated UConn 8-2 in an elimination game at the Gainesville Regional. The Gators advance to the championship round against Texas Tech and will have to beat the Red Raiders twice to reach the super regionals. No. 3-seed Texas Tech defeated top-seeded Florida 5-4 on Saturday. Caglianone’s three-run home run in the fourth inning gave the Gators a 5-1 lead. Starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep continued to dominate the Huskies and left with a 6-1 lead through seven innings. Caglianone added a two-run home run in the eighth. Waldrep allowed one run on five hits with 12 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.