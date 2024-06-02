Caglianone and Shelton have 4 RBIs apiece, Florida beats Nebraska 17-11 at Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jac Caglianone hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning and Florida led the rest of the way as the Gators beat Nebraska 17-11 in an elimination game at the Stillwater Regional. The Gators play Oklahoma State in the finals. Florida would have to beat the Cowboys twice in order to win the regional championship. Caglianone finished 2 for 4 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and four runs. Colby Shelton went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs for Florida. Gabe Swansen and Joshua Overbeek each hit a two-run home run for the Cornhuskers. The game was delayed nearly 2 hours by inclement weather.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.