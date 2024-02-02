CAF taking steps to tackle ‘unprofessional’ behavior by journalists at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The Confederation of African Football is taking steps to tackle what it calls the “escalating unbecoming and unprofessional” conduct of journalists at the Africa Cup of Nations. It comes after several incidents which included reporters fighting among each other and celebrating in the stands. CAF said Friday it met with the local organizing committee and police to find workable solutions, and that it had raised its concerns with several organizations representing journalists at the tournament. It says “any media practitioner who is involved in wild celebrations and abuses other media colleagues” will be removed by security and their accreditation withdrawn.

