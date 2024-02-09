CAF doesn’t know when 2025 Africa Cup will be played amid schedule congestion

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe still doesn’t know when the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will take place because of congestion in the soccer calendar. The 35th edition of the biennial soccer tournament is due to be held in summer next year. But there are issues with scheduling because of FIFA’s revamped 32-team Club World Cup that will take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025. Motsepe says, “There’s a lot of competing events at the same time, but we are confident that we will identify (that) It is indeed going to be around that time … but we’ve got to accommodate various other competing competitions.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.