CAF bans Morocco coach Walid Regragui for 2 games, fines Moroccan and Congo federations after melee

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The Confederation of African Football has handed Morocco coach Walid Regragui a four-game ban with two games suspended in response to the heated scenes at the end of Morocco’s Africa Cup of Nations game against Congo. It also fined both soccer federations of Morocco and Congo $20,000 for the “post-match incidents.” The Moroccan federation says it will appeal the “unjust decision.” Regragui and Congo captain Chancel Mbemba had a heated exchange after the match ended 1-1 on Sunday. It led to a melee between players and officials. Mbemba implied that Regragui insulted him but the Morocco coach denied making any racist comments.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.